Friends of teen Virginia Beach leukemia survivor set up lemonade stand to raise money for CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We're bringing you another story on the Virginia Beach teenager who has captured the heart of her community.

Abby Furco, a freshman at Kellam High School, was just 4 years old when doctors diagnosed her with a form of leukemia. In February, she marked 10 years since her diagnosis.

Patty Furco

After several years of intense treatment, the cancer came back and she underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Since then, she's had to deal with other serious health problems, including heart failure.

But she has always been surrounded by an army of people to support her.

Friday, her friends putting together lemonade stand to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, the local children's hospital gives people like Abby a fighting chance at life.

“I've been friends with Abby since we were in kindergarten, and she's one of my best friends. I just wanted to support her and all the kids like her who have gone through childhood cancer and other health issues," said Abby's friend, Caroline Nelson.

Patty Furco Caroline Nelson, friend of Abby Furco

Their lemonade was sold for $1 per cup, with each dollar benefiting the oncology program at CHKD. Later Friday, Abby's mom, Patty, told us they raised $700!