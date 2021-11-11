Get ready for another hair-raising adventure: 'Trolls LIVE!' coming to Norfolk's Chrysler Hall in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - It's time for another hair-raising adventure!

Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in 'Trolls LIVE!' Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, the show will come to Norfolk's Chrysler Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday February 1-2, 2022, at 6 p.m. for two Trolls-tastic performances.

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises.

'Trolls LIVE!' includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults alike with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Tickets start at $15. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party starting at $109. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TrollsLIVE.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Scope Arena box office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chrysler Hall is located at 215 St. Pauls Blvd. in Downtown Norfolk.

For information on Chrysler Hall’s COVID-19 policy, click here.