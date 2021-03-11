Governor's School for the Arts students show off designs during virtual fashion show

NORFOLK, Va. - Students from the Governor's School for the Arts showed off their designs during virtual fashion show hosted at the Chrysler Museum.

Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers hit the catwalk as students showed off their exhibition inspired designs.

You can also see all of the creations for the juried runway show on display in the Chrysler’s Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery April 6–May 2.

The Wearable Arts Fashion Show was live-streamed on March 12 but you can watch the entire show above.