Grassfield High student becomes youngest winner of Chesapeake Regional's annual Bra-ha-ha contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We have a winner!

The 14th annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction, featuring decorated bras from crafters throughout Hampton Roads, was held Friday night. News 3 anchor Beverly Kidd was one of the judges for the entries.

This year's $1,000 Grand Prize winner is Loren Rajjhel, a Grassfield High School student. She's the youngest competitor to ever receive the award!

Rajjhel explained the inspiration behind her winning design, "Queen of New Breasts:"

My inspiration for this piece is the realization that when you look back to earlier times, tests like mammograms didn’t exist. So, I made this medieval queen of hearts-inspired bra to remind women to take advantage of new medical technology. The royal card collar symbolizes how women are afraid and bury their fear of results. But as you look down you see the rich velvet corset symbolizing a strong woman who’s not afraid to find out. Strength conquers fear! Loren Rajjhel, grand prize winner of the 14th annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show

There were 96 bras competing and 10 bras recognized in the following categories: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Most Inspirational, Best Seasonal or Holiday, Best Business Entry, Best General Entry, Best School Entry, Best Gala Inspired (Roaring 20s), Best Youth Entry (13 years and under) and Best Bra by a CRH Employee or Department. Three bras received Honorable Mention.

You can read the inspiration behind each competitor's design here.

The event is a huge fundraising effort by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to help raise awareness of breast cancer, honor those who have won their fight, and remember those who lost their battle against the disease.

The night ended with a touching fashion show of the winning bras, modeled by breast cancer survivors as they walked across the stage.

The Facebook People’s Choice Award will begin Monday, Nov.1, and the winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8. Those who are interested in participating may go to @TheBrahaha to vote beginning Monday morning.

The 2021 Bra Art Exhibit will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach from Nov. 1-8 and then move to the Dillard's at Greenbrier Mall, where they will be displayed from Nov. 8-15.

Since its inception, the Bra-ha-ha® has raised nearly $2 million. The funds raised through the campaign stay local to help provide breast health screenings to uninsured and underinsured community members and to fund advanced breast health technology at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Free mammograms are offered year-round to those who qualify. Those who qualify are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 757-312-6536 or go to ChesapeakeMammo.com for more information.

Friday's show was held at Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake.