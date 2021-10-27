Hampton Comicon returns this weekend after hiatus

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Comicon is back, and it's sure to pack a punch!

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peninsula's beloved convention returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It will be a fantastic day of celebrities, artists, vendors, comic books, pop culture, anime, board games, video games, trivia, cosplay and more. There will also be unique programming in the form of panels, gaming and contests.

This year's special guests include Tim Reid and Daphne Maxwell Reid, Diane Pershing, Colleen O'Shaughnessy, Jason Keith, Kenny James, Gremlina and more.

Hampton Comicon

Geek out and celebrate your favorite fandoms with family and friends!

VIP Passes are $27, while Silver Passes are $17. Kids 10 and under get in free.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Click here for more information about the convention.