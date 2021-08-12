Hampton Roads Transit to celebrate 10th anniversary of Tide light rail with free service, celebration

NORFOLK, Va. - The Tide is turning 10 this year!

Hampton Roads Transit will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the light rail on Thursday, Aug. 19, with a day of free service across all modes of transit and a celebration at the MacArthur Square station in Downtown Norfolk.

The public is invited to this event, which begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m.

With more than 13.4 million recorded boardings, The Tide has helped transform the fabric of life in Norfolk by providing an option for commuters who previously had not considered transit as a means of commuting to work or running everyday errands.

According to HRT, the presence of the light rail also helped spur major commercial and residential developments along the alignment, including the Belmont at Freemason, St. Paul’s Place, the Residence Inn by Marriott and numerous other projects that helped energized downtown.

The Tide is connected to the regional bus network through connections at several of its stations, allowing customers to travel far beyond the physical limits of the light rail line.

In addition to providing commuting options, HRT says The Tide has distinguished itself as among the safest light rail systems in the country with no serious accidents or personal injuries in a decade of service, a remarkable accomplishment.

“The Tide truly has been a community success that supports the region,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “It has provided tens of thousands of commuters options for travel that did not exist prior to the launch. We also are proud of the men and women who work daily to keep the trains running on time, in excellent repair, and reliably available every day. “

HRT has invited regional leaders, customers and employees to MacArthur Square to the celebration.

The nine Tide trains have collectively traveled on average 434,970 miles along the 7.4 miles of track that runs from Newtown Road to the medical center at Colley Avenue.

For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.