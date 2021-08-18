Hampton World War II veteran celebrates milestone 103rd birthday with family, friends

HAMPTON, Va. - A World War II veteran is celebrating a milestone birthday in Hampton. Vernon Belor turned 103 years old Tuesday!

He celebrated with his family, close friends and his wife of 81 years, Jessie Belor, who is 100 years young herself.

The family says being able to celebrate today and see friends was great for Vernon, especially after being forced to isolate so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party was complete with cake and ice cream, and they’re looking forward to celebrating his 104th birthday next year.

“It's a blessing. He's 103, and Mom's 100. You can't beat them for parents; they are outstanding. They listen to church music 24/7; [they’re] good Christian people, and they got a heart of gold,” said Vernon and Jessie’s son, Vernon Belor Jr.

The elder Vernon was a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and was a glider pilot during World War II.

Happy birthday!