VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's time to say "hello" to Hello Kitty once again!

The fan-favorite Hello Kitty Café truck will return to Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be stationed near the Main Entrance of the mall.

Stop by and pick up cute treats and merchandise while supplies last.

Face masks and social distancing will be required to keep everyone safe.

