Jaw-some! Shark Week blimp flies over Kill Devil Hills

Blimp heads to Virginia on Thursday
Still from video taken by News 3 viewer Kenneth Loving
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 30, 2021
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a... shark blimp!?

It's Shark Week, and Discovery is celebrating the fan-favorite event in a local area - not in the sea, but in the sky. The channel created its first-ever Shark Week blimp to celebrate the 33rd year of jaw-some programming.

News 3 viewer Kenneth Loving shared this video of the blimp flying over Kill Devil Hills Wednesday. He took the video at Mile Post 9.5.

According to Discovery, throughout the month of July, Shark Week fans can look to the skies on the East Coast to see the blimp. Soaring at 128 ft. long and 44 ft. high, the blimp travels at an average of 250 miles a day.

The blimp is expected to head toward Virginia on Thursday.

Shark Week 2021 starts on Sunday, July 11 and runs through July 18.

