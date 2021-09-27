Local nonprofit relaunches to promote dance education and inclusivity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local nonprofit that is run by a group of Black dance teachers was started to help promote dance education and inclusivity in the community.

Choreographers of Virginia's (COV) mission is "dedicated to creating a safe environment for performing artists to enlighten, explore, learn, and share their work through building our community and educating our youth."

The nonprofit was founded in 2018 by Kendall Grant, Kim Louis and Tatyana Grant. The leaders' goal is to "provide camps, workshops, and performances throughout our community to keep the arts alive and to build the arts community stronger," the leaders said.

Coming up on October 17, they will be hosting a relaunch event. There will be a silent auction, live art, dancing and food & drinks.

The event will be from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m., at 532 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach.

Click here to learn more about COV and their mission.