March 23 is National Puppy Day! Celebrate by watching them play on this Puppy Cam 🐶

Close up of a cute yellow labrador puppy laying in the grass outdoors. Shallow depth of field.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:17:52-04

Tuesday, March 23 is National Puppy Day!

To celebrate, the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence a live Puppy Cam! From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, you can tune in to watch an adorable litter of 6-week-old future service dogs as they play, eat, sleep and grow.

The Puppy Cam offers a glimpse into the first stage of life for a future service dog.

Canine Companions service dogs are trained in more than 40 commands and are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge. These dogs assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights and much more to enhance independence for people with disabilities. To get there, it takes nearly two years of hard work and love, starting at the very beginning as adorable puppies.

Last year, the nonprofit connected News 3 with Norfolk resident Patricia Coale, who told us that she's very thankful for the company of her service dog, Agent, who she received from the organization.

According to CCI, there are more than 400 people with disabilities across the country who are waiting to be matched with a Canine Companions service dog. To learn more or donate, click here.

You can watch CCI's Puppy Cam live here.

