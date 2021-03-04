Memorial resolution passed to honor Broadcast Journalist, cancer survivor Jane Gardner

March is Women’s History month. In recognition, News 3 is remembering the exceptional contributions of the late Broadcast Journalist Jane Gardner.

Gardner was an award-winning journalist and medical reporter for decades in Hampton Roads. She is remembered for both her career and her selfless efforts to educate as a cancer survivor.

The Virginia General Assembly recognized Gardner’s contributions through a joint memorial resolution last month. In part, the resolution revered her as “A treasured television news Anchor of Hampton Roads whose unwavering kindness, generosity and dedication to her community touched countless lives.”

Chesapeake Delegate Cliff Hayes told News 3 Anchor Barbara Ciara that he was honored to vote in favor of the resolution.

“She was a mainstay for us that we could consistently count on to tell the story like it is and my most I guess fond memory of turning on the news to see her were probably in these latter years of her life, as she so courageously allowed us to kind of take a peek at what she was going through and I was amazed by the awesome paradox of her resilience and yet grace, at the same time as she battled with cancer.”

A copy of the resolution will be presented to Gardner’s family as an expression of the General Assembly’s respect for her memory.