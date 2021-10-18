NEON Festival returns, lighting up Downtown Norfolk this week

NORFOLK, Va. - The 6th annual NEON Festival is happening in Norfolk this week!

The festival will be in the NEON (New Energy of Norfolk) District, near the Downtown area of Norfolk October 21 and 22.

In a release, Old Dominion University who is the co-presenter said visitors are invited to explore the vibrant area and added that "over two nights, more than 50 artists, makers and performers will activate the NEON, staging exhibitions and performances throughout the district."

Here is the list of events provided by ODU:

Festival Kick Off at the Chrysler Museum of Art from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Live glass demos at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio and the Museum open late on Thursday "Dynamic," an exhibition opening at d'Art Center with refreshments, make and take crafts, art for sale and DJ on Friday.

The Plot Beer Garden and main stage entertainment from local community groups from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Public art tours led by Norfolk Tour Company both evenings.

New public art projects unveiled from visual art students at Governor's School of the Arts.

Pop-up art galleries in NEON District businesses and venues.

Programming from Teens with a Purpose, Governor's School of the Arts, Hurrah Players, WHRO, 757 Makerspace, Bhav Brigade, Tidewater Burners and more.



