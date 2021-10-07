New interactive learning center opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Tuesday October 5th, Virginia Beach celebrated their grand opening of the Anthony L. and Hideko S. Burgess Interactive Learning Center.

This center will bring residents together to learn more about patients and families they serve while working with volunteers to bring individuals new smiles.

To celebrate this new beginning a ribbon cutting was held to break new grounds with Mayor Robert Deyer, along with NFL Hall of Famer member Bruce Smith, and Operation Smile's co- founders.

According to officials they said " The ILC will help those affected by clef conditions as they seek the safe surgery and comprehensive care they need and deserve."

