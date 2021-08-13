New Kings Dominion 4D spin roller coster Tumbili promises 'topsy-turvy adventure'

DOSWELL, Va. - Kings Dominion is set to launch Tumbili, a new 4D spin roller coaster, next year as part of the theme park's renamed and updated Safari Village, park officials announced Thursday.

"The new area, Jungle X-Pedition, is set to an exotic archeological dig site and research facility, where explorers can visit the base camp for a bite to eat at a new signature restaurant and shop at an immersive retail location," Kings Dominion officials said. "Around the corner, guests can climb aboard a brand-new roller coaster for a topsy-turvy adventure."

Tumbili will give riders "the feeling of weightlessness" as they are suspended wile the ride's cars flip continuously using "magnetic technology that induces and controls spinning," park officials revealed.

Tumbili Features:

112 feet tall

90-degree vertical lift

State-of-the-art magnetic technology to induce and control spinning

Ride time of 55 seconds

Seats eight riders

Speeds of 34 mph

Two beyond-vertical Raven Drops

Three layers of track vertically stacked

The coaster, which park officials said is the first of its kind in the region and means "monkey" in Swahili, is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2022.

The new ride replaces Volcano: The Blast Coaster, which park officials announced in February of 2019 would close, after erupting for more than 20 years at the park.

"Over time it became nearly impossible to keep the ride up to our high standards of reliability and guest satisfaction...," a park spokesperson wrote in a blog post at the time.

Safari Village, which pays homage to the 46-year-old park's original Lion Country Safari attraction, was also once home to rides like Smurf Mountain, Haunted River and The Time Shaft. That section was also known as the Congo during the park's ownership under Paramount in the 1990s, but the name later returned to celebrate the park's 40th anniversary.

"Kings Dominion is in the business of making people happy, and the introduction of Tumbili and the Jungle X-Pedition themed area in 2022 is sure to excite our park guests," Bridgette Bywater, the park's vice president and general manager, said. "We place a lot of focus on providing immersive experiences for our guests, and both of these certainly deliver on that promise. Riders will want to ride Tumbili again and again because, depending on the weight, position and rider interaction, it provides a different ride experience every time."

