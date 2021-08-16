Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets celebrate back to school shopping

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets are celebrating the start of a new school year with back to school savings.

Both outlets are offering thousands of deals and savings that can save customers up to 65% off. Each location offers a variety of retailers selling clothing, footwear, athletic apparel, and outerwear. Retailers have their own special back to school discounts and in-store sales.

The outlets are open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Friday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Click on the outlet's name for a complete list of the deals and events:

