Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center offering discounted adoption fee for all dogs until April 11

NORFOLK, Va. – Spring is a time for new beginnings, so why not help a local shelter dog make their own fresh start by welcoming them into your home and heart?

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering discounted adoption fees of $45 for all dogs now until April 11. It's a great way for you to meet your new best friend!

“Any time is a great time to adopt, but springtime brings plenty of opportunities for trips to the dog park, the beach, even a fun car ride with ears flapping in the wind!” said NACC Operations Manager Jennifer Held. “Adventure awaits!”

Appointments are available through WaitWhile. You can also visit the shelter's website to apply to become a dog foster parent or to become a member of NACC Pack Adventures to take a dog on a day trip.

Also, a first annual birthday party for Frank the Taphouse mascot, called Frank Fest, will benefit Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center. The shelter is accepting donations now through the party on Wednesday, April 7 from 4-8 p.m. at 931 W. 21st Street.