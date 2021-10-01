NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk begins November 12.

According to a release from the Garden, this year's mile-long walk features new portions of the Garden and new lighting features, including "The Wall of Light," which highlights the Garden's NATO Tower.

Though the Million Bulb Walk is a walking event, it is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices.

The Million Bulb Walk will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning November 12 and running through January 2, 2022. It will be open on holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Tickets are on sale beginning October 1. For ticket prices, click here.