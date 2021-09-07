Watch
Norfolk foster dog website revamped to offer more information in hopes of increasing participation

WPTV
Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 14:39:38-04

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center has announced a web-based visual collaboration board to enhance the dog foster program’s page.

The “NACC Dogs in Need of Foster” Trello board will provide the community with detailed access to the dogs available for foster as well as animal care information and foster parent materials and resources, the City of Norfolk said.

Foster families provide shelter animals the extra attention and time in a home that they need to recover from illness or injury and be ready for adoption. The shelter said they believe "the addition of Trello will increase participation in the dog foster program while encouraging overall community engagement."

The platform will include the cats/kittens foster program in the fall. View available animals by clicking here.

Visitors can view the pictures and bios of all the shelter dogs looking for foster homes.

The shelter's current operating hours are Monday – Friday, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., closed on Thursdays, and Saturday – Sunday, noon – 6:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

