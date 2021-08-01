Norfolk ranks 7th in best United States cities for dog parks

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk dog lovers and their pets have something to wag about: the Mermaid City ranks 7th out of 97 United States cities for the best dog parks.

LawnStarter ranked the cities based on access, quality and climate factors, with Norfolk boasting 4th place in dog parks per 100,000 residents. The City of Norfolk's dog park map shows 13 dog parks across the city, some requiring leashes and some fenced and off-leash.

The city's other metrics are lower, with Norfolk coming in 37th for the average number of very hot days and 55th for average dog park ratings.

LawnStarter's study named San Fransisco as the top city for dog parks: the California city came in 5th for dog parks per 100,000 residence, 47th for dog park ratings and 8th for the average number of very hot days.

Other Hampton Roads cities named in the study included Chesapeake (26th) and Virginia Beach (45th).