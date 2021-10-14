Norfolk student publishes first book at 11 years old, working on second

NORFOLK, Va. - A Rosemont Middle School student is celebrating publishing her first book at just 11 years old.

Cameren White said she wrote "Coconut Saves the Day: The COVID Monster" in just five hours. That's in addition to her honors coursework at the Academy of International Studies at Rosemont and countless civic and extracurricular activities.

"My inspiration for my book is the fact that so many people lost loved ones to COVID-19," Cameren said. "It was a huge life-changer for everyone, especially kids, especially me. I thought it would be nice to defeat a COVID Monster since it seemed like nothing else could."

Cameren has already sold 200 copies of her book since its September 26 release, and says she's working on a second one.

According to Norfolk Public Schools, Cameren's goals include finishing school and becoming an architect, expanding her business, opening her own art gallery, writing more books and establishing financial success so she can "help the people of the world, her family, and church."

