Norfolk woman wins $108,000 with luck in Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawings

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk woman is feeling lucky after winning $108,000 by playing in the Virginia Lottery!

Faye Hurst’s bought 40 tickets for the same Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing, all the with same four-digit combination, and they all won, the Virginia Lottery announced.

“It feels unreal!” she told Lottery officials as she redeemed her tickets.

Her tickets were for the October 25 night drawing. On each of them, she wagered 50/50, which means half of each wager was for “exact order” and half for an “any order” win. When the winning combination 2-5-8-2 was drawn, it turned each of her 40 tickets into a $2,700 winner, for total winnings of $108,000.

“I just play the same numbers every day,” she said. “They are a special someone’s birthday.”

She bought the tickets at the 7-Eleven at 151 West Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.