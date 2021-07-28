One Chesapeake family is a little bigger after finding sister through ancestry program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We have all seen advertisements for different types of DNA tests but one Chesapeake family is a little bit bigger after a test unveiled a new member.

Hope Fowler never knew her father and wanted to find him so she took a MyHeritage DNA test. Initially she but didn’t find anything.

Months later, she was contacted by her half-sister who took the same type of test.

The family spoke to News 3 about the discovery saying, "We just got in like detective mode we had seen her picture on MyHeritage and we took that and ran with it and searched her name on Facebook, then we were kinda like this looks like that girl. As soon as I clicked her picture I was like, that's my sister, cause we have the same nose, we have our dad's nose."

News 3 was there the first time they all met in person and the girls said they already feel like family.