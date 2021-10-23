Organizers of Newport News Greek Festival glad to be back after pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - If you're looking to stay in Hampton Roads this weekend and enjoy great food and fun, the Newport News Greek Festival has returned in full force this year.

The fun is being hosted by Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 60 Traverse Rd.

You can enjoy authentic Greek food, dancing and music, plus a variety of community vendors. Festival organizers say they have spent the past several weeks baking, cooking and preparing all food for the festival.

The event is free and open to the public.

This is the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 3 spoke with an organizer about how it feels to bring the festival back this year.

“What makes it authentic is we have a nice, tight Greek community here on the Peninsula. You know, kind of coming together and being able to act more normally and putting on this festival for the greater Hampton Roads community - that’s what feels very Greek. Greeks are very social, very communal people, so it feels very nice to be able to do that again,” said Bobby Garofalis with the Greek Festival Leadership Team.

Saturday is the last day to enjoy the festivities. You can check it out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival is usually held in the spring, and organizers are tentatively looking forward to that in June.