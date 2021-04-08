Suffolk celebrates opening of new inclusive playground with ribbon cutting ceremony

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Parks & Recreation is celebrating the opening of its new inclusive playground.

Tuesday afternoon, parks & rec held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the playground at Bennett's Creek Park at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. Construction on the playground began on January 14.

This is the second inclusive playground for the City of Suffolk; the first is the Kids Zone Community Playground at Lake Meade Park at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway, which opened in the summer of 2019.

All of the city's playgrounds are accessible, meaning they meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Inclusive play incorporates universal design to create a space so children who have different abilities can interact and play together. The design also allows adults of different ages and abilities to also engage with the kids who are in their care.

Providing just the right level of challenge, Suffolk's inclusive playgrounds are multi-generational gathering spaces for community engagement, socialization, health and imaginative fun.