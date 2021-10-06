Suffolk Police wear pink badges in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is proudly supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October every year.

In order to show this to the public, officers are wearing pink enameled police badges, and department civilian personnel are wearing pink name tag holders throughout the month of October as a show of solidarity and to help raise community awareness about the impact of breast cancer, officials said.

“Our Suffolk Police Department family stands in support of the members of our Suffolk community who have been affected by breast cancer. We’ll even be sharing some stories from our very own Suffolk friends and neighbors who are breast cancer survivors. Behind our badge is a heart like yours – we are YOUR Suffolk Police Department," Interim Chief of Police Al Chandler said.

The department said in a news release that they hope that their pink badges serve not only as a reminder to encourage citizens to get their mammograms and screening check-ups on a regular basis, but to also convey a message of hope for others on their own breast cancer journey and to let them know that they are not fighting this battle alone.

