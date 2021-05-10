Sweet! Duck Donuts to launch pop-up donut-themed room at Outer Banks hotel in time for summer

DUCK, N.C. - You "donut" want to miss this sweet summer opportunity!

On Tuesday, May 11, Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort will launch reservations for a one-of-a-kind experience that promises to make the summer travel season even sweeter: a donut-themed guest room!

Packed with donut-themed experiences, all baked together as "The Sweet Escape," the room pops up in time to celebrate National Donut Day on June 4.

"The Sweet Escape" will be available from May 28-June 30.

Guests checking into "The Sweet Escape" at the AAA Four Diamond-rated, beachfront Sanderling Resort will be indulged in all things donuts. An entryway lined in donut wallpaper will lead to a spacious bedroom area decked out in donut bedding and Duck Donuts-branded pillowcases, topped off with a collection of donut throw pillows for added comfort (and the sweetest dreams)!

Duck Donuts artwork will don the walls, while donut seating and floor pillows will give an added space to lounge around. Picturesque views of the Outer Banks’ Currituck Sound will be framed by rainbow sprinkle curtains. Donut pool floats and Duck Donuts & Sanderling Resort-branded beach towels, plus a beachy welcome tote (lined with Duck Donut goodies to take home) will make this donut-themed getaway an indoor-outdoor affair.

Upon arrival, guests will find dozens of freshly made Duck Donuts conveniently set throughout the room for easy access (i.e. to feed those donut cravings all day and all night). An in-room coffee bar stocked with Duck Donuts coffee and donut decorating kits will also be available. For a customized sampling from Duck Donuts’ made-to-order menu of endless flavor and topping combinations, guests can schedule a donut wake-up call through a dedicated donut concierge.

"The Sweet Escape" experience also includes a taste of Duck Donuts history: A behind-the-scenes tour of one of the original Duck Donut stores in Duck, located just a few miles from Sanderling Resort.

“As the country begins to recover from an exceptionally difficult period and people begin returning to travel, our team knew we needed to make this summer extra special,” said Geoff Young, managing director at Sanderling Resort. “Part of what makes the Outer Banks such a unique destination is our local community and the experiences they create for those who visit – and that includes Duck Donuts. Sanderling is proud to be based in the hometown of the cult-favorite Duck Donuts brand and is excited to incorporate their story into ours. Our 'Sweet Escape' program will definitely add that ‘something extra’ to make this summer a summer to remember.”

“We are delighted to kick off the celebration to one of our most anticipated and beloved holidays, National Donut Day, with our dreamy Sanderling Resort partnership,” said Russ DiGilio, Duck Donuts founder. “Donut lovers are in for a real treat this summer and we are thrilled to play a sweet role in helping to deliver smiles to those who are vacationing to the place where it all began for Duck Donuts, the Outer Banks.”

Sanderling Resort and Duck Donuts will wrap up their "Sweet Escape" program with a social media giveaway set to run June 22-June 30. One winner will enjoy a four-night stay at Sanderling Resort and a tote bag with Duck Donuts perks, including coupons for free donuts, plus cups, koozies and more. Entries will be accepted on the @duckdonuts and @sanderlingresort Instagram pages.

Reservations for "The Sweet Escape" can be made online here starting May 11. Rates start at $599 per night with a three-night minimum stay.