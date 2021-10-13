U.S Navy celebrates 246th birthday being "Resilient and Ready"

The U. S Navy is celebrating its 246th birthday Wednesday, and they have called it "Resilient and Ready".

The service members who gathered tell News3 celebrating together was the icing on the cake, as members celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony. More than 30 members attended the event at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. They are recognizing 246 years of upholding Navy traditions, although this year the ceremony was different from previous years.

Officials said what remains the same are their honor, courage, and commitment. Chief Select Matthew Reagan said "It was a nice change. We like to see people we work with, it was a refreshing change this year."

This year's them highlights service members being resilient and ready because of the history of the navy overcoming any challenge, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.