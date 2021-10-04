Virginia Arts Festival opens dog auditions for new play at Attucks Theatre

NORFOLK, Va. - Dog owners, listen up: your dog could become star of the stage in a Virginia Arts Festival play this October.

In collaboration with Norfolk State University Theatre Company, the VAF is presenting Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill October 29 through 31 at the Attucks Theatre.

According to the VAF, the performance features the life and music of jazz legend Billie Holiday. In the play, Holiday brings out her little dog Pepe onstage, and the VAF is searching for a dog to portray Holiday's best friend.

If you're interested in having your dog audition for the role of Pepe, you can find a list of requirements and submit an online form here.

The auditions will be held at the Attucks Theatre Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. The theater is located at 1010 Church Street in Norfolk.

Dogs will interact with the performer on stage and be held as part of the audition.

For more information on the Virginia Arts Festival, email info@vafest.org, call 757-282-2800 or click here to visit its website.