Virginia Beach bridal boutique to show teacher appreciation by gifting free wedding gowns to educators

Posted at 2:58 PM, May 10, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ava Clara Couture Bridal is partnering with Tulle 4 All to gift free wedding gowns to engaged educators during their Tulle 4 Teachers Gown Giveaway event this Sunday.

Following Teacher Appreciation Week, on May 16, Ava Clara will gift free designer wedding gowns valued up to $4,000 to full-time public school system employees who are currently planning their wedding.

Registration for the event is now open here.

“Teachers are really where it all begins for many of us,” said Tulle 4 All Founder and Ava Clara President, Alexandra Fleear. “We all know special educators who made a difference in our own lives and set the path for our future careers and aspirations.”

Tulle 4 All is partnering with bridal salons across the country to honor educators and frontline health care workers at gown giveaway events. Brides must bring a valid work ID for entry on the day of the event.

