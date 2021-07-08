Watch
Virginia Beach makes Reader's Digest list of best boardwalks in America

Steve Helber/AP
Board walks visitors keep their social distance on the oceanfront Friday, May 22, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam lifted restrictions and opened the beachfront beginning Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jul 07, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Summer's here, and what's better than taking a stroll on the boardwalk in the nice weather? Virginia Beach has been named one of the best for doing so in the entire country.

The Oceanfront made the Reader's Digest list of the 14 Best Beach Boardwalks in America. The list was originally published in 2018 but was updated in June of this year.

One of the reasons our beloved Resort City made the list is its famed statue of King Neptune, which is the most popular photo op at the beach. In addition to the king, the magazine listed the boardwalk's bike path, live music and entertainment and local restaurants with outdoor seating as draws to the area.

Below is the full list of cities that made the list in no particular order:

  • Ocean City, New Jersey
  • Coney Island, New York
  • Wildwood, New Jersey
  • Old Orchard Beach, Maine
  • Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
  • Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Hollywood Beach, Florida
  • Atlantic City, New Jersey
  • Grand Haven, Michigan
  • San Diego, California
  • Santa Cruz, California
  • Santa Monica, California
  • Kaanapali, Maui, Hawaii

The city celebrated its selection on its official Facebook page.

