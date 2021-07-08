Virginia Beach makes Reader's Digest list of best boardwalks in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Summer's here, and what's better than taking a stroll on the boardwalk in the nice weather? Virginia Beach has been named one of the best for doing so in the entire country.

The Oceanfront made the Reader's Digest list of the 14 Best Beach Boardwalks in America. The list was originally published in 2018 but was updated in June of this year.

One of the reasons our beloved Resort City made the list is its famed statue of King Neptune, which is the most popular photo op at the beach. In addition to the king, the magazine listed the boardwalk's bike path, live music and entertainment and local restaurants with outdoor seating as draws to the area.

Below is the full list of cities that made the list in no particular order:

Ocean City, New Jersey

Coney Island, New York

Wildwood, New Jersey

Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hollywood Beach, Florida

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Grand Haven, Michigan

San Diego, California

Santa Cruz, California

Santa Monica, California

Kaanapali, Maui, Hawaii

The city celebrated its selection on its official Facebook page.