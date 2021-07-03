Virginia Beach man one of 12 contestants looking for love on new season of 'Love Island'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One Hampton Roads man is feeling the love!

CBS announced the cast of the new season of the hit reality TV series "Love Island" this week, and a Virginia Beach man is one of the contestants who is single and ready to mingle.

Korey Gandy, 28, is a rental car agent and joins 11 other islanders looking for love in Hawaii this season.

These new Islanders understood the assignment. 🔥 They're bringing the heat July 7th 9:30/8:30c on @CBS! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/7HbqP9NWn6 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 29, 2021

"Love Island" returns for its third season in a special 90-minute season premiere on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. After the premiere, it will air Thursday and Friday from 9-10 p.m. and Sunday from 9-11 p.m. during its first week. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays from 9-10 p.m. and Sundays from 9-11 p.m. for the rest of the season.

Good luck, Korey!