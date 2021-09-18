Virginia Beach Neptune Festival celebrates 47th annual Boardwalk Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend will return Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26!

The 47th annual Boardwalk Weekend spans from 6th to 36th Street and features "block after block" of things to do, including food for purchase, arts, fitness and entertainment.

This year's events include an art and craft show, live music, the International Sand Sculpting Championship, a grand parade and an 8K run, along with new additions like a family fun zone and a paint party in partnership with local business The Mermaid Factory.

Also new this year is "Neptune's Healthy Haven," which includes free fitness classes and a Wellness Marketplace.

According to the Neptune Festival's organizers, the event ranks among the top 20 festivals in the Southeast and top 100 in North America, and generates over $23.5 million in economic impact for the City of Virginia Beach.

Click here for a full list of events for this year's Boardwalk Weekend.

