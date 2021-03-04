Menu

Virginia father & son adventure duo catch 'monster' 1K pound Bluefin tuna off OBX coast

Josiah VanFleet
Photos from Josiah VanFleet from the day of the catch
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 04, 2021
OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A massive Atlantic bluefin tuna was caught off the shore of the Outer Banks on February 24 and it looked like something from a movie!

The video posted to The Happy Fleet YouTube channel, which highlights Josiah VanFleet and his son's adventures, is amazing to watch.

In it, viewers can follow along with their fishing trip from beginning to end as they caught the huge 114.5 inch bluefin.

At one point the crew even had a malfunction and the video said they had to crimp the line while the fish was on it.

Josiah's son Ezekiel has been fishing since he was three years old and helped the crew reel in the fish during the catch that took over two and a half hours to land and two to get in the boat.

They were on a 2007 225 Grady White Tournament boat that could be seen heavily tilting as the crew pulled the massive fish from the ocean.

After they got back to shore the video shows the U.S. Coast Guard registering the fish and they said it was about 1,000 pounds at first estimate.

Click here to watch the video and to follow along with the Happy Fleet adventures.

