Vote for NSU in online Battle of the Bands poll

NORFOLK, Va. - Which HBCU has the baddest band in the land? Hampton Roads' very own Norfolk State University needs your help to prove they are the best of the best.

HBCUSports.com has launched a poll asking people who won the 2021 Battle of the Bands in Houston over the weekend, and NSU is in the running.

On Saturday, the competition showcased a slate of performances from eight marching bands from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Norfolk State University.

Other bands from Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Langston University, North Carolina A&T, Southern University, Talladega College and Tennessee State also performed field shows at NRG Stadium.

The poll will close on Thursday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to vote for NSU in the poll. You can watch the Spartan Legion's performance below.