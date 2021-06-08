Watch the 2021 Valor Awards honoring local first responders

News 3 and the Hampton Roads Chamber are honoring men and women who serve our communities in public safety who have performed acts of exceptional merit, distinguished service, remarkable bravery, and uncommon courage. This year, it is more important than ever to show our first responders respect and gratitude during the 2021 Valor Awards.

The Hampton Roads Chamber means business, and they are committed to being an impactful advocate, powerful economic partner, inspiring ignitor and regional collaborator.

The men and women honored Tuesday help to set the conditions for businesses to succeed by making our communities safer.

We will be live streaming the awards show June 8 at 12:45 p.m., on this page and on the News 3 Facebook page. Awards that will be given include Community Heroes Award, Lifesaving Awards, COVID-19 Response, Investigative Merit Awards, Valor Awards and the Regional Valor Award.

Every public safety enforcement administrator in Hampton Roads was invited to nominate employees for recognition based on performance from March 2020 through April 2021.

The nominations represent over thirty incidents that occurred during that period.

News 3 thanks all first responders for what you do every day.