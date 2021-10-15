Welcome home! USNS Burlington returns to Virginia Beach Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The USNS Burlington, a vessel of the United States Navy military, returns home to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek after a three-month-long deployment. One Sailor said although deployment was rough during the pandemic, he's happy to be home reuniting with his family.

"My daughter, all of 2 years old, has been saying, 'DaDa coming home?' I'm really excited to be home to see my daughter," said Mission Commander Ari Huber.

Fifty-eight military officials came back home to sunny skies. During deployment, the Burlington and its crew provided support to the U.S. medical response team in Haiti due to the devastating earthquake that hit the island in August.

"We got a phone call saying, 'The earthquake just happened - get underway,' and we were on scene before daylight the next day" said Huber.

Sailors also participated in five narcotic operations, seizing 413 kilograms of drugs.

Although it was tough for some, they overcame these challenges building bonds with one another.

"I'm doing something of a higher purpose; there is a benefit to this and meaning behind it. Some of that stuff does make you feel better."

Sailors tell News 3 they cannot disclose the location of their next deployment, but they will be back out at sea in the next few months.

