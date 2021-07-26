Who is Virginia’s newest millionaire? Powerball ticket bought in Chesapeake wins $2 million

CHESAPEAKE, Va, - Someone is Virginia's newest millionaire!

The Virginia Lottery said somewhere there is a Powerball ticket worth $2 million. It was bought in a Food Lion in Chesapeake and could be anywhere now.

It was bought for the Saturday, July 24, drawing, and it ended up matching the first five winning numbers. The winning numbers for the July 24 Powerball drawing were 1-4-11-59-67, and the Powerball number was 10. The only number this ticket did not match was the Powerball number, the VA Lottery said.

Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he or she bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million.

The ticket was bought at the Food Lion at 2617 Moses Grandy Trail in Chesapeake. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize by contacting the Virginia Lottery.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing and one of just seven nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $174 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $186 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054.