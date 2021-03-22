Who is Virginia's next millionaire? Unclaimed Powerball ticket sold in Suffolk worth $2 million

SUFFOLK, Va. - Do you have a Powerball ticket tucked away that you bought for the March 20 drawing? Well, a winning ticket was sold in Suffolk!

The ticket is worth $2 million. The ticket ended up matching the first five winning numbers. The only number it did not match was the Powerball number.

The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk. Now the question is: Who is Virginia’s next millionaire?

The Virginia Lottery said, winning numbers for the March 20 Powerball drawing were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he or she bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $200 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $220 million, the Virginia Lottery said.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery said that they advise that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.