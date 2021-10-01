WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns to Nauticus, featuring more than 650,000 lights

NORFOLK, Va. - Tickets are now on sale for the second annual WinterFest on the Wisconsin.

Debuting in 2020 as a safe, outdoor holiday experience, each night sold out and over 31,000 guests enjoyed the experience, according to a release from Nauticus. This year's waterfront light festival will feature more than 650,000 lights - more than doubling last year's 250,000 lights aboard the historic Battleship Wisconsin.

In addition, on Saturday evenings, there will be a lighted sailboat parade along the downtown waterfront that will be viewable from the waterfront adjacent to the battleship.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin is open each Wednesday through Sunday beginning November 11 and running through January 2. To purchase tickets, click here.

“The community really embraced WinterFest last year,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director. “Because of the overwhelming response, we’ve been planning for this season since January and the formula is simple. More lights and more nights!”