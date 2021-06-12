Woman walking across country for climate change awareness to end journey in Va. Beach Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One woman is walking over 2,500 miles to bring awareness to climate change.

You might recall, News 3 told you about 27-year-old Hannah Bacon back in January.

She left San Clemente, California back in November to walk across the country.

Her final destination is Virginia Beach, ending at the Atlantic Ocean and she's nearing the finish line. On day 207 of her long journey she will finish her mission!

According to Bacon’s Instagram account, she is reaching the Resort City on Saturday!

Since she lost her job in the environmental field due to the pandemic, she packed up her camping gear, studied dozens of maps, and decided to walk from California to Virginia Beach – to bring awareness to the climate crisis.

News 3 previously caught up with Bacon on day 40 where she made a stop in Tucson Arizona.

"I was thinking about the next generation and the world we are living and leaving that for the young folks today," Bacon said during that stop.

She is even donating funds to the Sunrise Movement, a youth led organization holding leaders accountable and making serious strides for climate action.

Click here to donate for her cause.