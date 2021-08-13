YMCA and Virginia Zoo members can swap benefits in August

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - During the month of August members of the YMCA and the Virginia Zoo can swap benefits, the organizations have announced.

This year marks the third anniversary of the partnership between the YMCA (of South Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsulas) and the Virginia Zoo.

“We are so happy that the Y and the Zoo have formed this partnership that allows our members to mutually benefit in togetherness between what both of our organizations have to offer,” said Julie Crowley, Vice President of Membership Success for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. “Opportunities to connect with our families and friends are so important!”

YMCA members are able to visit the Zoo as many times as they would like, as long as they reserve timed tickets in advance. While members of the Zoo are able to visit any of the 35 YMCA locations under the South Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsula name.

“The Zoo-YMCA partnership is an opportunity for Zoo members to connect with like-minded fans of both organizations,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “And sharing the Zoo and its animal residents with Y members is sure to create some memories.”

The joining fee is waived for any Virginia Zoo member that joins the YMCA during August or September, which can add up to $100 in savings. Programs such as personal training and summer camp have discounted member prices for Zoo members as well. YMCA members that decide to become a member of the Virginia Zoo during the month of August will also receive a free two months of membership.

