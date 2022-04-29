Goodbye, Da Vinci's Cradle: Busch Gardens closes ride permanently after more than 30 years

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is saying goodbye to a beloved attraction.

The park confirmed to News 3 Thursday it has permanently closed its ride Da Vinci's Cradle, which thrill seekers have been enjoying for three decades. It has been removed from the park's list of roller coasters and other rides.

Busch Gardens said it has no current plans to replace the ride.

"It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say goodbye to one as well. Da Vinci’s Cradle has thrilled guests for over 30 years, but after careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to close the attraction permanently. While there are no current plans to replace this attraction, we look forward to the addition of new attractions and experiences in the years to come," a Busch Gardens spokesperson told us in a statement.

As one classic ride closes, a new one recently opened. Pantheon, Busch Gardens' newest roller coaster, officially opened on March 25. USA Today named the world's fastest multi-launch coaster one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2022.