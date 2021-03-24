Google offering training to help people without college degrees land new jobs

NORFOLK, Va. - There are currently about 10 million Americans out of work.

As people look for jobs, Google says it's seen an 800% increase in people searching for "jobs without a college degree" since last year.

To help those people out, Google is working to help them find new skills to become marketable with something called "Google Career Certificates."

They're online training courses in fields like project management and data analystics.

Grow with Google Vice President Lisa Gevelber tells News 3 these fields have an average entry level income of $69,000.

"Eighty million Americans are without a college degree, and many of them believe that good jobs are out of reach," said Gevelber. "The Google Career Certificates are a great solution for that because you don't need any sort of experience or degree required, and you can still get into these high-paying, high-growth job fields."

The courses can be done in your own time.

Gevelber says most people spend 10-15 hours a week on the courses for three to six months.

Google doesn't charge for the programs, but they are hosted on Coursera, which is $39 a month.

They've also launched some new tools to help people as they look for jobs.

As people search, they'll have the ability to filter results based on experience and education.

Small businesses can also find some training resources.

"We're really trying to help all these small businesses who are adapting and recovering right now, with all the rest of us," said Gevelber.

They've posted free training courses and videos to help small businesses learn how to expand their online presence.

You can find all their resources here.

Click here for more resources from the Rebound.