Got small broken items? Team of 'fixers' ready to help repair for free at 'Fix-It Fair'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- The Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk are joining forces to help people repair damaged items and more at the cities' first Fix-It Fair. The fair will try to help repair items such as lamps, vacuum cleaners, small furniture pieces, radios, clothing items, jewelry, small appliances and bicycles

The two cities have a group of volunteers, called "fixers," ready for the event to help people repair their salvageable items. The free event is Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Western Branch Community Center, located at 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake.

The two cities decided to start their own Fix-It Fair after seeing similar events pop up across the United States, according to Megan Hale, the recreational specialist with the City of Chesapeake.

"What that does is eliminate people just from throwing stuff away and immediately buying," Hale explained.

Hale added the event is made possible thanks to a grant they received.

Wayne Jones, the liter coordinator with the City of Suffolk, said the event is to not only help people fix their items but to learn the importance of repairing something that's broken.

"In today's sort of throw-away culture, you buy things, you use it, you throw it away, it's a very disposable way of thinking," Jones said. "I actually think a lot of, maybe, the older generations used to have to repair things. They repair things and kept things working."

The Fix-It Fair is free and open to all residents regardless of city or town. Registration is required to attend. Click here where you will be taken to the registration page to select your time slot and item that needs repairing. Hale and Jones advised that slots have been filling up quickly.

Hale said fixers interested in helping to repair items are still encouraged to sign up. Those interested can email Hale by clicking here.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced such as wearing a face covering and social distancing.