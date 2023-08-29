Gov Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of hurricane Idalia; North Carolina families prepare

NAGS HEAD, NC— It's hurricane season and News 3 is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Idalia as it makes it's way to North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the storms are expected to impact North Carolina. Families in Nags Head tell News 3 they're preparing for the ugly ahead.

"Anything loose we'll strap up and put somewhere" said Ben, a Nags Head resident.

Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and flooding, is what families can possibly expect from Hurricane Idalia.

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Dare & Currituck counties ahead of Hurricane Idalia

"I think as far as everyone in the area we know what to do, we know how to help each other out" said Ben.

Not only for his neighbors but for possible flooding.

"The water line is almost near my house. I haven't seen it go past though in a good amount of years. We keep an eye on it and we'll see what the forecast says" said Ben.

For folks like Ben who grew up near the water, he say's he plans to stay home, although North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane. The state's operation plan will waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect families from price gouging.

But with no rain in sight and clear skies Tuesday, some residents were shocked to learn they were under a state of emergency.

"It's worse than I thought I guess," said Bob Saylor, who's preparing for Idalia.

Saylor told our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones that he's now concerned.

"I'm up on stilts, I'm going to get out of here" said Saylor.

Saylor plans to pack up his RV and head to Kentucky. In a social media post, NCDOT is encouraging people to be aware of workers and machinery on the road as they prepare for what mother nature has in store.

State officials are also sounding the alarm to ensure people have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings.

Be prepared with an emergency kit, in case families need to evacuate, and learn your zone and listen for evacuations if ordered.

"I'm going to hope for the best" said Saylor.

Emergency management leaders are also urging families to not surf the Outer Banks waves and to not drive through flooded roadways.