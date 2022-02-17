Watch
Gov. Cooper expected to encourage ending local mask mandates in North Carolina

Posted at 10:59 AM, Feb 17, 2022
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to encourage ending local mask mandates during a 3 p.m. press conference Thursday.

According to a tweet from Ford Porter, the communications director for the Cooper administation, the decision is being made "given declining numbers and available vaccines."

As of Wednesday, 2,549,339 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 6,079 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The NCDHHS also reports that 75 percent of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-one percent of its adult population has received two doses, or one dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

News 3 will livestream the press conference, and this article will be updated when the governor's new mask guidance is released.

