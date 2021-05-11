Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency in North Carolina, allowing fuel transportation waivers after pipeline shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency after the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline, which carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast, was subject to a ransomware cyberattack on May 7. It is the primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina and the East Coast.

After the attack, the system quickly went offline, preventing the transportation of fuel on the East Coast.

According to Gov. Cooper's executive order, on Sunday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued an emergency declaration "to provide regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance in supporting emergency relief efforts transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products into the affected states" due to shortages from the shutdown of the pipeline.

Certain size and weight restrictions and penalties and certain registration and filing requirements and penalties for all vehicles supporting emergency relief efforts in North Carolina and other affected states amid the shutdown will be waived.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” said Cooper.

The executive order will stay in effect for 30 days or however long the emergency lasts.

