Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses recent drone sightings in Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) on Saturday issued a statement addressing recent drone sightings in Virginia.

Several viewers have reached out to News 3, reporting sightings of mysterious drones in the sky, specifically in the Croatan area of Virginia Beach and in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Similar sightings have happened in New Jersey and Maryland with several lawmakers making statements, according to News 3's national partners at Scripps News.

Robert Wheeler Jr., assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group for the FBI, said investigators don't know where the drones have come from or who they belong to, Scripps News reported.

However, the Pentagon and the White House have downplayed the sightings. The Pentagon this week said the drones were not from foreign entities nor military-related, and the White House said people were likely mistaking planes for drones.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released the following statement Saturday:

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to a significant number of national security and critical infrastructure sites upon which our nation depends each and every day. I remain deeply concerned that Virginia has consistently sought information from federal partners, and to date, the information shared with the Commonwealth has been insufficient,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia State Police Homeland Security Division and Virginia Department of Emergency Management continue to closely coordinate through our Fusion Center with the greater law enforcement and first responder community regarding drone activity in the Commonwealth. We will continue to engage with numerous federal partners and release further information as it becomes known and available.”

Earlier in the week, a spokesperson from Naval Air Station Oceana told News 3 that nothing unusual was detected over their airspace in Virginia Beach.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also commented Friday to News 3, saying he was frustrated about the situation.

"I’m concerned by reports over the past year of mysterious drones flying over Hampton Roads and other parts of the U.S., including near military installations," he said in an emailed statement. "I will monitor any new developments. I’ve been frustrated in the past about how slowly investigators have made information available regarding drone-related incidents, and I continue to raise this issue with the Defense Department and other agencies. We need to figure out where they’re coming from, who is flying them, and how to prevent this from occurring.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was concerned by this activity. The spokesperson said Sen. Warner continues to receive briefings and is monitoring these incidents closely.

The governor's office is asking people to report sightings by contacting the Virginia Fusion Center at VFC@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov or (877)4VA-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back later as News 3 works to get more information.