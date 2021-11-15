Gov. Northam announces major toll reductions for Downtown, Midtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday a major expansion of the Toll Reduction Program.

This program will reduce tolls for those most impacted by the Downtown and Midtown Tunnel tolls.

“This will make it easier and cheaper for working people to use the tunnels in Hampton Roads,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth and the Elizabeth River Crossing team are making commuting easier, and that is something we can all be proud of.”

Annual funding for this program will be provided by Elizabeth River Crossings. It will increase next year to more than $3.2 million and then grow 3.5 percent annually.

The funds will allow for the following changes to be implemented in 2022:

• Provide a 50 percent toll discount for people making five round-trips a week to reduce the cost of commuting to and from work;

• More than double the number of drivers, up to 4,300, eligible for the program;

• Eliminate the minimum number of trips required before discounts become available; and,

• Apply the rebate for the discount on a daily basis instead of monthly.

The 2022 Toll Reduction Program is open to Portsmouth and Norfolk residents who earn less than $30,000 a year. The enrollment period begins December 1, and closes February 15, 2022. Toll reimbursements for the new program begin on March 1, 2022. Current participants must re-enroll to receive the 2022 Toll Reduction Program benefits.

“The Governor’s announcement today providing toll reductions on the Midtown and Downtown tunnels is a positive step towards addressing our concerns of the impact to our citizens quality of life and the region’s economic vitality,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “I want to thank Governor Northam and Secretary Valentine for this action.”

The toll rate increase that was scheduled for 2021 and suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now be spread out over the next three years, saving drivers up to $50 in 2022 and up to $25 in 2023.

For more information on the toll reductions, click here.

